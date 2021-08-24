Construction on 7-Eleven in Trail delayed

Supply of proprietary equipment from the U.S. has delayed work on Victoria St. 7-Eleven

Many residents have contacted the Trail Times wondering what is the hold-up with the 7-Eleven development on the corner of Victoria St. and Pine Ave.

Property owner, Triumph Properties, replied to inquiries from the Trail Times, citing unavoidable delays due to an inability to acquire necessary parts and equipment from the U.S.

The expected opening was originally for July, 2021, but that has been postponed to the winter, said Manager, Development at Triumph, Liam MacDonald.

“Like most things, COVID has created unexpected challenges and delays,” wrote MacDonald in an email. “7-Eleven is waiting on proprietary equipment from the U.S.

“This includes the carwash equipment, hence, why half the site hasn’t been completed.”

Construction was cruising right along this summer, and the building and gas pumps looked poised for completion. The site, however, has sat idle for a number of weeks, raising questions from the community.

“We are hoping all of the equipment arrives later this year. Unfortunately, that brings us to winter construction, and installing the equipment will be weather-dependent.”

MacDonald added that during the delay, the site is going to stay fenced off and monitored daily by Selkirk Security.

