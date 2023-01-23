A Canadian Coast Guard vessel assesses the extent of damage from an oil spill off a cargo ship near Vancouver’s English Bay on Jan. 21. (Canadian Coast Guard/Twitter)

A Canadian Coast Guard vessel assesses the extent of damage from an oil spill off a cargo ship near Vancouver’s English Bay on Jan. 21. (Canadian Coast Guard/Twitter)

Container ship spills 60-100 litres of fuel near Vancouver’s English Bay

Coast guard using helicopter, drones to track extent of damage

The Canadian Coast Guard is working to remove around 60 to 100 litres of oil from the ocean near Vancouver’s English Bay, after a cargo ship leak was spotted Saturday (Jan. 21).

The coast guard said it was notified of the spill after a Harbour Air pilot noticed something suspicious in the water while flying over head. Upon inspection, a marine response team found the fuel had come from a cargo ship called the MV Europe.

The team estimated Sunday that about 60 to 100 litres of oil had spilled into the ocean. Using vessels, drones and a helicopter, members of the coast guard worked to map the extent of the slick and remove as much of it as possible. Some oil in the waters off Point Grey and the North Arm cannot be recovered.

The Musqueam, Tsleil-Waututh, Squamish, and Lyackson Nations were also working Sunday to identify areas of cultural sensitivity to ensure those areas would be protected.

The coast guard said it’s in contact with the MV Europe’s owners and that it hasn’t detected any further release of fuel. As of Sunday afternoon, the coast guard said it hadn’t found any oil on shorelines yet.

READ ALSO: 1 snowmobiler dead in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Ocean ProtectionPollution and Air QualityVancouver

Previous story
1 snowmobiler dead in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.
Next story
Feds say ‘no willing partners’ to bring fire codes onto First Nations — including AFN

Just Posted

Most of the beach at Gyro Park in Trail is exposed. Discharge rates from the Arrow Lakes Reservoir, when combined with outflows from the Kootenay River, determine Columbia River levels at Birchbank. Photo: Howard Regnier
Sandy beach in City of Trail

The Hugh Keenleyside Dam near Castlegar was one of three built as part of the Columbia River Treaty. It has had a huge impact on the Columbia River valley all the way to Revelstoke. Photo: Contributed
Next round of Columbia River Treaty talks to get underway this week

Trail Smoke Eaters defenceman Brady Smith scored twice and was named game MVP in a 6-2 Team East win over Team West at the BCHL Top Prospects game Friday in Penticton. Photo: Jen Small
Smoke Eater d-man earns Top Prospects MVP

T
Ghostriders hold on for win over B.V. Nitehawks