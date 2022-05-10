Courtesy BC River Forecast Centre.

Cool weather leads to higher snow packs in Kootenays

More snow was added this past weekend

The cool spring we have experienced in the Kootenays means snow packs are not melting at the rate they would in a normal year. The BC River Forecast Centre issued its latest report on May 9, with readings taken from stations around the province on May 1.

The report shows the West Kootenay at 113 per cent of normal and the East Kootenay at 115 per cent. Those numbers could be up a bit more than that as most high elevations received substantial snow over the past weekend, after the latest measurement.

The report says that there are no signs of any significant heat in the short term forecast.

This cool weather can lead to an increased risk of flooding throughout the province, depending on how quickly the snow packs melt when the freshet really picks up, and how much precipitation falls during that time.

“Every region is at risk for flooding, even if the snow pack is below normal. The weather conditions during spring play a critical role in the rate at which the snow melts” the report says. “For example, a gradual warming under dry conditions is ideal to lessen the flood risk. A lengthy cold period with high amounts of precipitation followed by a sudden extreme heat wave could lead to catastrophic conditions, especially if additional rain follows.”

While the Kootenays are not on the current list of areas at high risk for flooding, the report does say that northern parts of the Kootenays have a much higher snow pack than the more southern areas.

READ: B.C. spring flood risk ‘increased considerably’ due to colder than normal weather

READ: Kootenay snow packs drop slightly, still a bit above normal


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. spring flood risk ‘increased considerably’ due to colder than normal weather
Next story
B.C. astronomy team discovers traces of the universe’s first stars

Just Posted

The Times contacted Coun. Paul Butler for a timely comment after the last council meeting fiasco was widely reported in local and provincial media. Until now, Butler has been reluctant to comment on the ongoing drama between four Trail councillors against the Trail mayor. Photo: Trail Times
Meeting fallout prompts response from Trail councillor

There are signs up at the Christina Lake Day use park at the south end of the lake, outlining development plans for campsites in this location. “This will impact people in the local area for park usage, and does not benefit local day use picnickers to the lake.” Photo: Submitted
Red flags raised over changes at Christina Lake public beach

Trail U18 Orioles pitcher Logan Bradford came on in relief and earned the win in a walk-off win over the Tri City Thunder on Sunday at Butler Park. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail U18 Orioles take two from Tri City Thunder

The City of Trail plan will address energy transition to renewable sources of energy use in all community sectors including heating and cooling, transportation, electricity and waste management. Photo: Micah Hallahan/Unsplash
Trail council green-lights 100 per cent renewable energy transition