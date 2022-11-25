Juilet Bridge on the Coquihalla highway. (B.C. Transportation)

Juilet Bridge on the Coquihalla highway. (B.C. Transportation)

Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector on winter storm watch

The storm is expected to hit the highways with 20 centimetres of snow on Saturday night (Nov. 25)

The Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector are on a winter storm watch for Saturday night (Nov. 26).

A Pacific weather system moving into the southern Interior is bringing heavy snow and strong winds. In some areas, 20 centimetres of snow is expected as well as winds reaching 60 km/h.

Visibility is also expected to be affected in some areas.

The stretch of the Coquihalla from Merritt to Kamloops is also on winter storm watch.

Temperatures are expected to be 1 C but feel colder because of wind chill.

Environment Canada reminds travellers that accumulating snow can make travel difficult and conditions can change quickly. Public Safety Canada urges people to have a safety kit and make an emergency plan before travelling in winter conditions.

READ MORE: Don’t dodge this bullet: Big White opens more lifts

READ MORE: Winter wildlife-human conflict a concern in Central Okanagan: WildSafeBC

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayKelownaOkanaganSnowTrafficWinter

Previous story
Trudeau says ‘Freedom Convoy’ reminded him of anger during 2021 election campaign
Next story
3 people missing after float plane crash off northern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

A sentencing hearing for Sasha Prokaski was held in Castlegar on Nov. 24. File photo
Crown asks for 8 year sentence in Castlegar teen stabbing case

(From left) Annick de Goode and Ash Hodgson encourage residents to support the Adopt a Family program.
Celebrate the magic of Christmas, Adopt a Family for the Holidays

The annual Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign launched in downtown Trail this week, with Mayor Colleen Jones providing the first cash donation to the kettle and Ferraro Foods providing $500 in gift cards. L-R: Mayor Jones, Pastors Rachel and Eric Olson, and Danny Ferarro. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kettle alms needed to help Trail ministry fill 200+ Christmas hampers

Rossland and Nelson Run Club members (from left) Roger Hull, Marc Caruth, Neil Farynowski and Connor Sherman completed a 75-km run from Nelson to Trail and exceeded their fundraising goal for men’s mental health in their Move for Movember challenge. Photo: submitted
Amazing Movember for Rossland and Nelson Run Club members