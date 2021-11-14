Coquihalla could see flash flooding, up to 90 millimetres of rain by Monday afternoon

Rainfall of 60 to 90 mm predicted for Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt: Environment Canada

Web cam showing a rainy Larsen Hill on the Coquihalla at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Environment Canada warning of possible flash floods and water pooling on roads. (BC Highways)

Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain that could cause flash flooding on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt Sunday, Nov. 14.

Rainfall of 60 to 90 millimetres is predicted for Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt between this morning and Monday afternoon.

Wet snow near the summit late this afternoon and early this evening will also cause hazards, Environment Canada said.

“An atmospheric river event will bring heavy rain to the region beginning this morning. There is also a chance of seeing wet snow near Coquihalla Summit late this afternoon and early this evening as snow levels temporarily lower from 2,200 metres to 1,400 metres,” said Environment Canada through their special weather alerts web page.

Melting snow combined with heavy rain may lead to challenging driving conditions due to water pooling on the roads and reduced visibility.

Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

The heavy rain is expected to ease Monday afternoon and change to periods of snow as the system moves through the region.

Meanwhile, a rock slide has closed Highway 1 north of Hope Sunday morning.

#BCHwy1 – CLOSED due to rocks on the road north of the Sailor Bar Tunnel. No detour available, assessment in progress. No estimated time of reopening.

Next update at approximately 12:15PM PST.

More info: https://t.co/VUm16iMccv#HopeBC #YaleBC pic.twitter.com/9s4saURCtc — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 14, 2021

