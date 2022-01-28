(Black Press Media File Photo)

(Black Press Media File Photo)

Coquitlam Mounties seeking witnesses to fatal stabbing

Victim found Thursday afternoon in an underground parkade

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., are investigating a fatal stabbing in the city.

They say in a release that the female victim was located Thursday around 4:30 p.m. in an underground parkade in the 1100-block of Austin Avenue.

Police say she was rushed to hospital for treatment of stab wounds but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is handling the case.

Detectives are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area on Thursday afternoon and has dash-cam footage that could aid in their investigation.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Teenager charged in 2021 Port Alberni murder

Crime

Previous story
Long-term care still struggles with rampant COVID-19 cases as Omicron wave levels off
Next story
Williams Lake woman survives snowmobile crash, rescue in the backcountry

Just Posted

Lend support to ‘61 Trail Smoke Eater Harold Jones and wife Goldie through Go Fund Me.
GoFundMe page started for ‘61 Smoke Eaters family

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash
COVID outbreak declared at Trail’s Poplar Ridge care home

COVID-19 cases for the week of Jan. 16 to 22. Illustration: B.C. Centre for Disease Control
204 new COVID-19 cases in Nelson area

Flames climb into the early morning darkness as tire shop burns east of Grand Forks Thursday, Jan. 27. Photo: Submitted
Arson suspected in Thursday morning fire that destroyed Grand Forks-area business