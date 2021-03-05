Coroners Service investigating death at Castlegar shelter

The BC Coroners Service is investigating a death at the Way Out Homeless Shelter. Photo: Betsy Kline

The BC Coroner Service (BCCS) has confirmed that it is investigating a death at The Way Out Homeless Shelter operated by Castlegar and District Community Services Society (CDCSS) at 1007 Second Street in downtown Castlegar.

According to BCCS, the death happened on Jan. 11, 2020. BCCS will not be releasing any further information at this time, but will issue a full report once the investigation concludes.

In response to a request for comment, CDCSS executive director Kristein Johnson said, “It would be a serious breach of confidentiality in our services to respond to a request such as this. We ensure that we maintain a high level of confidentiality and privacy within all our services.”

The 10-bed winter shelter has been operating at the location since November 2020. It was originally slated to close at the end of March, but the organization has received additional funding to keep it open longer.

CDCSS recently purchased the former Flamingo Motel building and has plans to relocate the shelter to the new location at 1660 Columbia Avenue in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Castlegar sees spike in crime over winter



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarhomeless housing