Mia Noblet highlines across Cottonwood Lake. A local group has been trying to buy nearby land to prevent it from being logged. (Vince Hempsall photo)

Cottonwood Lake society $80K away from Aug. 31 goal

The preservation group is attempting to buy 49 hectares of land slated for logging

Submitted by the Cottonwood Lake Preservation Society

The Cottonwood Lake Preservation Society has raised $100,000 dollars over the past four months in its bid to purchase 49 hectares of land slated to be logged directly above Cottonwood Lake.

The society’s goal is to raise a total of $180,000 by Aug. 31. This goal was set in negotiation with the landowner as a marker of progress towards the land purchase.

“We have been experiencing a surge in donations and feel confident that we can come very close to hitting our goal,” said the society’s Andrew McBurney. “Close enough that we can convince the landowner to extend the deadline, giving us more time to raise more money so we can save this precious gem.”

McBurney said the support from the community has been wide-ranging.

“We’ve received donations big and small, from working families to family businesses, caring individuals to conscientious corporations.”

A $5,000 donation and challenge to businesses from Sam Baio of Valhalla Pure Outfitters Nelson inspired a $10,000 donation from the Nelson and District Credit Union. Other businesses like FortisBC, RBC, Spearhead, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 51, Bibby Orthodontics and many others have made significant donations.

The goal now is to raise $80,000 before Aug. 31.

“We still need local individuals and local businesses to step up and give what you can to show your support and together, save this piece of our community,” McBurney said.

The society has a photo contest running in partnership with Kootenay Mountain Culture magazine and Whitewater Ski Resort, designed to bring attention to our cause.

For news or to make a donation, visit savecottonwood.com.

Related:

Cottonwood Lake Society announces $15,000 in new funding

More land to be purchased from Cottonwood Lake logger

Environmentfundraising

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Masking up for the Trail market is mandatory

Just Posted

Cottonwood Lake society $80K away from Aug. 31 goal

The preservation group is attempting to buy 49 hectares of land slated for logging

Crews aggressively fighting Talbot Creek fire southwest of Winlaw

Six fires are burning in the Winlaw area

Six new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in health authority region since the start of the pandemic is 417

‘He needs to be home’: Tyler Whaley was buried in an unmarked Trail grave without his family’s consent

Whaley died of an overdose in July, and his family weren’t notified

Toronto Blue Jays award Nelson Baseball $117,000 to revitalize ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

Interior Health has zero new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 20

Feds have spent more than $37M on quarantining returning travellers since pandemic began

Although foreign nationals are largely banned from entering, Canadians have the right to return

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Most Read