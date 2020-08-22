Cottonwood Lake society $80K away from Aug. 31 goal

The preservation group is attempting to buy 49 hectares of land slated for logging

Mia Noblet highlines across Cottonwood Lake. A local group has been trying to buy nearby land to prevent it from being logged. (Vince Hempsall photo)

Submitted by the Cottonwood Lake Preservation Society

The Cottonwood Lake Preservation Society has raised $100,000 dollars over the past four months in its bid to purchase 49 hectares of land slated to be logged directly above Cottonwood Lake.

The society’s goal is to raise a total of $180,000 by Aug. 31. This goal was set in negotiation with the landowner as a marker of progress towards the land purchase.

“We have been experiencing a surge in donations and feel confident that we can come very close to hitting our goal,” said the society’s Andrew McBurney. “Close enough that we can convince the landowner to extend the deadline, giving us more time to raise more money so we can save this precious gem.”

McBurney said the support from the community has been wide-ranging.

“We’ve received donations big and small, from working families to family businesses, caring individuals to conscientious corporations.”

A $5,000 donation and challenge to businesses from Sam Baio of Valhalla Pure Outfitters Nelson inspired a $10,000 donation from the Nelson and District Credit Union. Other businesses like FortisBC, RBC, Spearhead, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 51, Bibby Orthodontics and many others have made significant donations.

The goal now is to raise $80,000 before Aug. 31.

“We still need local individuals and local businesses to step up and give what you can to show your support and together, save this piece of our community,” McBurney said.

The society has a photo contest running in partnership with Kootenay Mountain Culture magazine and Whitewater Ski Resort, designed to bring attention to our cause.

For news or to make a donation, visit savecottonwood.com.

