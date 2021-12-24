Council briefs: Yeti gets arena refrigeration contract

Trail council approved a three-year contract with Yeti Refrigeration to maintain the Trail Memorial Centre ice surfaces at it’s Governance meeting earlier this month.

The city will pay $6,434 per year for annual inspections and charges related to ice maintenance in the Cominco Arena, the Kids Rink and the Trail Curling Centre.

The city operates an ammonia refrigeration plant that requires specialized qualifications to inspect and service it in accordance with the safety requirements. The city does not have anyone internally qualified to perform these tasks, so must contract it out.

Last month the city issued a request for proposal asking for quotes for inspection, in addition to minor and major overhauls of the three compressors over the next three years.

Yeti came in at the lowest bid at $53,652 compared to $68,020 from Cimco Refrigeration and $63,180 from Gateway Mechanical.

The city advanced $10,000 towards the Community Safety Task Force in support of the Trail Community Action Team’s (CAT) “Respect and Connect” campaign.

The campaign takes an active role in reducing stigma and stress for people with substance use disorders, by educating the public and local businesses that addiction is a health issue, usually brought on by trauma and other mental health issues.

The campaign includes a social media presence, speaker series, print and electronic media, training, youth education and professional development.

The City of Rossland also confirmed that it would dedicate $10,000 towards the Respect and Connect campaign.

They are looking to other organizations such as the Rossland Health Care Auxilliary and Career Development Services to help cover a budget of $40,000.

The Trail Community Action Team is made up of organizations and individuals from ANKORS, Career Development Services, the City of Trail, Moms Stop the Harm, REDUN, United Church, a nurse educator, Selkirk College nursing student, youth representatives, and participants from IH, the RCMP, and Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

The City of Trail renewed its agreement with the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary for being included in planning related decisions in those areas of the regional district that impact the city.

In the agreement, the Trail’s regional director (currently Coun. Robert Cacchioni) can participate in electoral area services meetings and is given the opportunity to vote at both the electoral area services and board meetings on any planning-related decisions, such as OCP and zoning amendment applications, and development variance permit applications in the fringe areas of Electoral Areas A and B.The agreement was renewed for a five-year term at the nominal cost of $2,109 per year.

