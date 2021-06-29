Council code of conduct violation has Trail CAO leaving his job

David Perehudoff will be leaving the CAO/Chief Financial Officer position effective Sept. 30

The City of Trail has announced that Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) David Perehudoff will be leaving the CAO/Chief Financial Officer position effective Sept. 30.

Nearing 30 years of service, Perehudoff has shown a singular devotion to the city through his strong work ethic along with a breadth of knowledge and experience which he brought to the leadership of the municipal workforce.

As a result of a Council Code of Conduct violation by a member of council and a third party investigation that did not bring about a resolution between the parties, council decided to expedite a succession plan which will allow Perehudoff’s departure.

Coun. Robert Cacchioni has accepted accountability for his conduct and has committed to taking steps to ensure a respectful workplace is upheld in the future.

Council has renewed its commitment to maintaining a respectful workplace environment and will commence a proactive search process to select a CAO as soon as practical. Perehudoff has agreed to continue working on the interim, until the end of September.

“The City of Trail thanks Mr. Perehudoff for his 26 years of service, and we wish him all the very best in the future,” said Mayor Lisa Pasin. “He provided strong leadership and mentorship to the city’s workforce and demonstrated the highest standards of personal integrity.”

