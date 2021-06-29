Trail City Council reconvened at their chamber in City Hall for the first time since COVID-19 forced city council to conduct their sessions online. In attendance and self-distanced were (from left) Colleen Jones, Paul Butler, Carol Dobie, Sandy Lucchini, Mayor Lisa Pasin, CAO David Perehudoff, and Eleanor Gattafoni Robinson. Councillor Robert Cacchioni participated on Zoom, while Sandy Santori was absent. Photo: Jim Bailey

Trail City Council reconvened at their chamber in City Hall for the first time since COVID-19 forced city council to conduct their sessions online. In attendance and self-distanced were (from left) Colleen Jones, Paul Butler, Carol Dobie, Sandy Lucchini, Mayor Lisa Pasin, CAO David Perehudoff, and Eleanor Gattafoni Robinson. Councillor Robert Cacchioni participated on Zoom, while Sandy Santori was absent. Photo: Jim Bailey

Council code of conduct violation has Trail CAO leaving his job

David Perehudoff will be leaving the CAO/Chief Financial Officer position effective Sept. 30

The City of Trail has announced that Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) David Perehudoff will be leaving the CAO/Chief Financial Officer position effective Sept. 30.

Nearing 30 years of service, Perehudoff has shown a singular devotion to the city through his strong work ethic along with a breadth of knowledge and experience which he brought to the leadership of the municipal workforce.

As a result of a Council Code of Conduct violation by a member of council and a third party investigation that did not bring about a resolution between the parties, council decided to expedite a succession plan which will allow Perehudoff’s departure.

Coun. Robert Cacchioni has accepted accountability for his conduct and has committed to taking steps to ensure a respectful workplace is upheld in the future.

Council has renewed its commitment to maintaining a respectful workplace environment and will commence a proactive search process to select a CAO as soon as practical. Perehudoff has agreed to continue working on the interim, until the end of September.

“The City of Trail thanks Mr. Perehudoff for his 26 years of service, and we wish him all the very best in the future,” said Mayor Lisa Pasin. “He provided strong leadership and mentorship to the city’s workforce and demonstrated the highest standards of personal integrity.”

Read more: Trail CAO recognized for three decades of local government

Read more: Latest on COVID news

Wicentowich says this population is at a much higher chance of being the victim of a crime.

City of Trail

Previous story
B.C. rules for masks, barriers to ease with COVID-19 vaccination
Next story
New conservancy will protect 274-acre corridor B.C. grizzly bears use to meet, mingle

Just Posted

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces the province’s four-step COVID-19 reopening plan, June 14, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order, recommended until full vaccination

Trail City Council reconvened at their chamber in City Hall for the first time since COVID-19 forced city council to conduct their sessions online. In attendance and self-distanced were (from left) Colleen Jones, Paul Butler, Carol Dobie, Sandy Lucchini, Mayor Lisa Pasin, CAO David Perehudoff, and Eleanor Gattafoni Robinson. Councillor Robert Cacchioni participated on Zoom, while Sandy Santori was absent. Photo: Jim Bailey
Council code of conduct violation has Trail CAO leaving his job

Trail's new Butler Park pickleball and tennis court is drawing a lot of interest since opening last week.
Resurfacing complete at Trail courts, tennis anyone?

Camps are set up under the Trail bridges. Photo: Trail Times
Reports of vigilantism surface in downtown Trail