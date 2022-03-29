Council gives support to nutrition program at Trail market

Council is writing letter to Minister Adrian Dix in support of funding the nutrition coupon program

The incrEDIBLE volunteers with the farmers market in Trail have worked so hard to grow this favourite seasonal venue over the past six years.

Besides hooking up shoppers to locally sourced fare, incrEDIBLE volunteers have partnered with Columbia Basin Trust and the province to provide fresh and locally grown, raised, and harvested food to low income families and individuals through a nutrition coupon program.

This valued partnership between program funders and cherished volunteers from the Trail United Church and Rossland food banks, in fact, had program patrons redeeming $38,400+ in coupons with local farmers at the Trail market last year.

“These community partners provided lower-income pregnant people, families and seniors with coupons to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, cheese, eggs, nuts, fish, meat and herbs from farmers at your local farmers’ market,” Heather O’Hara and Vickey Brown, from the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets, wrote to Trail council. “Over 125 lower-income residents from Trail ate more local foods, learned about healthy eating, and felt connected to their community. At the same time, the local food system was strengthened with farmers in your community benefiting from additional revenue to sustain their farms.”

Mayor Lisa Pasin brought the letter forward to council because the women requested the city write a letter to Health Minister Adrian Dix in support of funding the nutrition coupon program again this season.

“Your encouragement and feedback can strengthen support for ongoing funding for the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program and ensure we continue to build healthier B.C. communities together,” O’Hara and Brown noted. “We are ready to roll up our sleeves and work with your community again in 2022.”

Council agreed to Pasin’s request to write a letter in support of keeping the program running at the Trail market again this year.

About the incrEDIBLE trail farmers’ market

Locals have come to expect the unexpected at the award-winning, family-friendly, Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers’ Market, located on the picturesque Columbia River Esplanade. Amongst the bustle of the local business community and hum of live entertainment, the incrEDIBLE market turns the river walk into a pedestrian-friendly social hub full of hidden gems and friendly faces every other Saturday morning.

From early spring through early autumn, this regional community market attracts a myriad of local vendors providing diverse, high-quality products. Offering everything from fresh-baked cupcakes, seasonal fruits and veggies, and ready-to-eat meals, to original art, craft liqueurs and local wines, all from friendly producers eager to share their knowledge and experience with the public.

Read more: Growing the incrEDIBLE trail

Read more: Market returns in a new downtown Trail locale (2021)



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailinfrastructureLocal Jobs