Council invites input from Rossland residents to help shape future

During the month of June residents can go online and have a say in the city’s official community plan

Rossland is calling out all residents to participate in workshops and surveys to update the city’s Official Community Plan.

June is public engagement month for Golden City residents.

The City of Rossland is seeking public feedback in order to update its Official Community Plan [OCP] and is asking residents to participate in a series of online workshops and complete surveys to fulfill the community’s collective vision, values, and potential for change.

The last community plan was adopted in Oct. 2008, and the city has made it part of its mandate to ensure a comprehensive plan is in place with vital contributions from the community.

“The revised OCP will provide a renewed vision for Rossland for the next decade and beyond,” read the Council newsletter. “From June 1 to 25, Rossland residents are invited to contribute ideas and feedback to help shape and inform our revised plan.”

The first ‘Imagine Rossland, Future Ready’ workshop is scheduled for June 1 with a focus on Recreation, Arts, Culture and Heritage workshop.

The “Online Ideas Fair” continues on June 8, with a Housing, Affordability and Economic Development seminar, and June 15 with Infrastructure, Transportation, Climate Change and Natural Environment with start times for 7 p.m.

Residents can access information online including a series of informative reports and publications on climate change, economic development, growth, health and well-being, housing, transportation and infrastructure.

The website also provides OCP Updates, news, FAQs, and an introduction to the members and their roles in the Advisory Committee.

“A community vision cannot be created without consulting our community. So we’re asking you to show up, participate, and tell us what makes Rossland the best place to live in BC!”

Surveys can be accessed and filled out from June 1 to June 25.

Go to rossland.city/ocp-update.

