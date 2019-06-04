Fox Creek, Alberta. (Google Maps)

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Charges have been laid against two people who are accused of abducting three children from a northern Alberta community.

RCMP say a four-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy and a nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek around 1:30 a.m. last Saturday.

An Amber Alert was issued shortly before 5 a.m. but it was called off about three hours later when the children were found unharmed near Sylvan Lake, Alta.

Charmaine Annette Darnel, who is 42, appeared in court Monday and remains in custody on three charges of abduction of a person under 14, along with counts of break and enter, assault and uttering threats.

D’artangan Dirk Pool, who is 23, is charged with three counts of abduction, assault forcible confinement, uttering threats, disguise with intent to commit offence and break and enter.

Pool was released and is scheduled to appear in court June 24. (CTV Edmonton)

The Canadian Press

