Court loss won’t affect Rossland plastic bag ban: mayor

Mayor says community is compliant, with enforceable law or not

The mayor of Rossland says Thursday’s Supreme Court of Canada ruling on a Victoria bylaw banning single-use plastic bags won’t change anything for her city.

“Rossland’s a pretty progressive town,” says Mayor Kathy Moore. “We understand that single-use plastics are the low-hanging fruit to get rid of, to help the environment and have a cleaner town.”

On Thursday Canada’s highest court declined to hear an appeal of a lower court ruling against the City of Victoria’s plastic bag ban.

With the leave for appeal dismissed, the lower court’s decision against the bylaw stands.

The high court doesn’t give reasons for its decision not to hear a case.

The City of Rossland’s own plastic bag bylaw was based partly on Victoria’s. It was passed last summer, but no enforcement was planned until January of this year.

Moore says the ruling Thursday won’t change her city’s approach to the issue.

“I don’t think it will affect us at all, our bylaw was passed in July with enforcement starting in January,” she says. “We basically have had compliance from everybody in town.”

“I don’t think any of that is going to stop.”

She says most businesses have already made the switch to alternatives to plastic bags.

She also says she’s hopeful the province, which has held extensive public consultations on the issue, will step in soon and pass legislation banning single-use bags.

“The writing is on the wall,” says Moore. “I think the province has already shown they are interested in hearing how the citizens of B.C. want to address the issue, and I am confident the feedback they’ve been getting loud and clear is that ‘there are other alternatives, why should we use this stuff that’s harmful’?

“My guess is we’ll be seeing some action from the province in the near future.”

Moore says even with a flawed and now-unenforceable bylaw, Victoria has reduced the amount of plastic waste significantly through its ban.

“It’s a really good thing to do,” she says. “It’s going to happen. It doesn’t matter what happened in court, there’s a great grass roots movement on this.”

Moore says no Rossland businesses have been at the receiving end of enforcement since the bylaw was passed.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Moore says no businesses in town have been penalized under Rossland’s single-use-bag ban. File photo

Previous story
Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

‘How did Canada bungle its energy resources so irresponsibly?’

Letter to the Editor from Robert M. Macrae

Thank you to the City of Trail

Letter to the Editor from Kelly Somogyi, Victoria

Kudos to the Trail road crew

Letter to the Editor from Ron Clarke

Court loss won’t affect Rossland plastic bag ban: mayor

Mayor says community is compliant, with enforceable law or not

Lots to do at Rossland Winter Carnival this weekend

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 29

VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

An ice circle or ice pan, has formed in the chilly waters just east of the Yellowhead Bridge

Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

Kater Technologies Inc.’s application was rejected

B.C. man rescued after getting trapped headfirst in well as water level rose

The rescue involved crews from Oak Bay and Saanich

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

Former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse in B.C. granted day parole

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s

VIDEO: Person in wheelchair narrowly avoids collision with car in Kelowna

There were no injuries in the scary looking near-accident last week in Rutland

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

Interior Health issues drug alert in Kamloops

Testing of two samples of drugs sold as crystal meth was positive for fentanyl

Most Read