Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria and other religious venues in B.C. have received permission to resume limited in-person ceremonies. (Christ Church Cathedral)

COVID-19: B.C. church services resume with public health limits

Maximum 50 in large spaces, Premier John Horgan says

B.C. religious services are joining schools in a cautious reopening with close contact restrictions to avoid COVID-10 outbreaks, Premier John Horgan says.

Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry held their third conference call with faith leaders around the province May 26, and Horgan announced on social media afterwards that church services with up to 50 people can go ahead if the space is large enough.

“Maximum 50 people in a large space,” Horgan wrote on Twitter. “Small groups in smaller spaces. Avoid touching multiple people.”

Henry has repeatedly warned that religious services, particularly weddings and funerals, have a high risk of transmission of the novel coronavirus that has spread around the world.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chilliwack school board censures trustee Barry Neufeld after controversial Facebook post
Next story
Union calling for Save-On-Foods to Extend COVID-19 worker incentive program

Just Posted

Society launches survey to help transition West Kootenay communities to 100% renewable energy

You have until June 6 to complete the survey online

Morning start: A history of the Arrow Lakes

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Wednesday, May 27

Construction culture training goes virtual during COVID-19

BCCA’s Builders Code expands with Crew App and online training

West Kootenay jogger barely escapes bruin attack

Man spends two hours up in tree, bear not located

Man praying “loudly” prompts call to Trail RCMP

Trail and Greater District RCMP news brief from Sgt. Mike Wicentowich

BC Ferries losing up to $1.5 million each day as pandemic tanks ridership

The company does not qualify for the wage subsidy

COVID-19: B.C. church services resume with public health limits

Maximum 50 in large spaces, Premier John Horgan says

Chilliwack school board censures trustee Barry Neufeld after controversial Facebook post

Board chair issues statement on censure but little else regarding Facebook post controversy

Twenty-nine of Canada’s 48 national parks to reopen to day-use visitors June 1

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas have been closed for weeks

JK Rowling publishes first chapters of new story online

Book will be a fairy tale for kids and benefit those particularly affected by the pandemic

VIDEO: Trudeau, Atwood say ‘happy birthday’ to wildlife artist Robert Bateman

Famed Canadian artist celebrated May 23

BC Corrections to expand list of eligible offenders for early release during pandemic

Non-violent offenders are being considered for early release through risk assessment process

Fraser Valley driver featured on ‘Highway Thru Hell’ TV show dies

Monkhouse died Sunday night of a heartattack, Jamie Davis towing confirmed

B.C. visitor centres get help with COVID-19 prevention measures

Destination B.C. gearing up for local, in-province tourism

Most Read