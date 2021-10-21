BC Centre for Disease Control map showing new COVID-19 cases from Oct. 10 to 16.

COVID-19 cases decline across West Kootenay

Across the West Kootenay there was a total of 53 new cases last week

New COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline across the West Kootenay after spiking in September.

For the week of Oct. 10 to 16 there were seven new cases in Castlegar, ten in Nelson and 16 in Trail, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control. That’s good news after Trail saw several weeks with more than 70 new cases.

Across the West Kootenay there was a total of 53 new cases for the same period, compared to 107 from Oct. 3 to 9.

Interior Health has not reported any new school-based exposures over the last week.

Meanwhile vaccine rates in the region have continued to slowly climb. In Castlegar 82 per cent of people over the age of 12 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 88 per cent in Trail and 78 per cent in Nelson.

In Castlegar 76 per cent of people over the age of 12 have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 83 per cent in Trail and 72 per cent in Nelson.

