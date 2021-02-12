Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is one of the care homes in B.C. that has had a COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Photo: Philip McLachlan

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is one of the care homes in B.C. that has had a COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Photo: Philip McLachlan

COVID-19 death at retirement residence in West Kelowna

An outbreak was recently declared over at the residence

Interior Health is reporting one new death, from COVID-19, in the region on Friday, bringing the total deaths since the pandemic began to 84.

The death occurred at the Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the residence earlier this year, however, the health authority announced it was over on Feb. 2.

A total of 46 cases were linked to the outbreak — 41 staff and five residents — and four people had died. Two incubation periods — 28 days — have passed since the last onset of symptoms in a resident, allowing IH to declare the outbreak over.

Also on Friday, Interior Health reported just one new COVID-19 case from the cluster in the Big White Mountain community, in the last seven days.

READ MORE: For B.C. seniors in care, it’s been nearly a year of isolation to combat COVID-19 outbreaks

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities
Next story
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

Just Posted

Julien Locke
Black Jack skier creates innovative new tool for tracking trail conditions

NST member Julien Locke creates Nordic Pulse an online program that tracks ski club grooming teams

Smoke Eaters alumnus Carson Briere is up for the Hobey Baker Award, along with Kent Johnson and Braedon Tuck. Photo: Jim Bailey
Smoke Eaters Santerno earns PoW, Briere up for Hobey Baker Award

Trail Smoke Eaters alumni are making their mark in NCAA Div. 1 hockey action

In recognition of the need for employees to work from home in 2020, Canada Revenue Agency is offering the home office expense claim for 2020 tax reporting.
Tax Tips & Pits: Home office expense, COVID-style

There are three options to make the claim.

Montrose receives Basin Plays grant from Columbia Basin Trust
Montrose, Rossland group receive Basin PLAYS funding

Columbia Basin Trust funds 80 projects with $500,000 in Basin PLAYS grants

The mud slide in East Trail below Shaver’s Bench bank, dated Feb. 27, 1932. Car carriages are completely buried, people are seen walking atop five-or-so feet of what appears to be compact mud and snow. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Early thaw wreaked havoc circa 1932

Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. is the latest site of an industrial cluster of COVID-19 cases. (Smithers Interior News)
Northern B.C. gold mine latest industrial site to deal with COVID-19

B.C. reports 445 more coronavirus cases province-wide Friday

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is one of the care homes in B.C. that has had a COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Photo: Philip McLachlan
COVID-19 death at retirement residence in West Kelowna

An outbreak was recently declared over at the residence

Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

Most Read