COVID-19 event cancellations in Trail

With the Province of BC banning gatherings of 50+ people to slow COVID-19 transmission on Monday, it’s safe to say pretty much all local events are kaput until further notice.
Following is a list of all events confirmed cancelled and/or postponed indefinitely:
• BV Lions Bingo, cancelled until further notice beginning Wednesday March 18
• La Cafamore’s Trail concert on March 22, cancelled
• Community Connect Day in the Trail United Church on March 28, postponed until fall
• Trail Seniors Banquet in the Greater Trail Community Centre on April 2, cancelled
• David Suzuki’s event in the Trail Memorial Centre on May 1, cancelled
• Saturdays, Kiwanis Meat Draw at the Arlington, cancelled
• Joe Hill Coffee House, Rossland Legion on Sundays, cancelled
