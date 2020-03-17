COVID-19 event cancellations in Trail

The Trail Times will update this list daily

With the Province of BC banning gatherings of 50+ people to slow COVID-19 transmission on Monday, it’s safe to say pretty much all local events are kaput until further notice.

Following is a list of all events confirmed cancelled and/or postponed indefinitely:

• BV Lions Bingo, cancelled until further notice beginning Wednesday March 18

• La Cafamore’s Trail concert on March 22, cancelled

• Community Connect Day in the Trail United Church on March 28, postponed until fall

• Trail Seniors Banquet in the Greater Trail Community Centre on April 2, cancelled

• David Suzuki’s event in the Trail Memorial Centre on May 1, cancelled

• Saturdays, Kiwanis Meat Draw at the Arlington, cancelled

• Joe Hill Coffee House, Rossland Legion on Sundays, cancelled



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC HealthCoronavirusLocal News