COVID-19 exposures reported at 7 West Kootenay schools

Exposure dates range from Sept. 19 to 25

Two Slocan area schools have joined the growing list of West Kootenay Schools with recent COVID-19 exposures.

According to Interior Health, exposures occurred at Brent Kennedy Elementary School on Sept. 20, 21, 22, 23, and 24.

Exposures occurred at W.E. Graham on Sept. 22, 23, and 24.

Exposures were also reported at three Trail elementary schools and the high school.

At Webster Elementary there were exposures on nine different days between Sept. 14 and 24.

At Glenmerry Elementary exposures occurred on Sept. 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24.

At J.L. Crowe Secondary exposures were reported on Sept. 21, 22 and 23.

At St. Michaels Catholic School there were exposures on eight days between Sept. 14 and 23.

New COVID-19 cases in Trail increased dramatically last week with 79 cases reported between Sept. 19 to 25.

While these exposures fall in that time frame, any new cases stemming from them will most likely appear in the next two reporting periods.

Creston Valley Secondary School also had exposures on Sept. 22, 23 and 24.

Meanwhile, the province announced that masks will now be mandatory for all students in kindergarten through grade 12 beginning Oct. 4.

Information on school exposures can be found at interiorhealth.ca.


