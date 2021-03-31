(Metro Creative photo)

(Metro Creative photo)

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory for students in Grade 4 and up, B.C. confirms

This puts B.C. in line with other provinces

Masks are now required for all students in Grades 4 to 12 in B.C., the education ministry confirmed Tuesday (March 30) night.

The confirmation came after a day of confusion after an announcement made at a Monday press conference said only that the province would “support and encourage students” to wear masks.

Masks for Grade 4 to 12 students will be required in all indoor areas, including at desks and work stations and on school buses, both within and outside of their learning groups.

There are a few exceptions:

  • A person who is unable to wear a mask because they do not tolerate it (for health or behavioural reasons);
  • A person unable to put on or remove a mask without the assistance of another person;
  • If the mask is removed temporarily for the purposes of identifying the person wearing it;
  • If the mask is removed temporarily to engage in an educational activity that cannot be performed while wearing a mask (e.g. actively playing a wind instrument, high-intensity physical activity, etc.);
  • If a person is eating or drinking;
  • If a person is behind a barrier;
  • While providing a service to a person with a disability or diverse ability (including but not limited to a hearing impairment), where visual cues, facial expressions and/or lip reading/movements are important.

Students in Kindergarten to Grade 3 are “strongly encouraged” to wear a mask indoors at all times, but it will remain a “personal or family/caregiver choice for these students, and their choices must be respected.”

In a statement, Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said that the “strengthened mask guideline is another layer of protection” but that it is not the only thing the ministry is relying on.

“Students will be asked – daily – to use the health checker app and confirm they are not attending school if they feel unwell,” she stated. “Staff and other adults are required to complete an active daily health check prior to entering the school in line with the PHO order on workplace safety.”

READ MORE: B.C. announces amendments to school mask mandate amid COVID surge

READ MORE: Horgan’s COVID comments towards young people unhelpful, unfair: B.C. professor

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusEducationSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving
Next story
Whistler Blackcomb to stay closed for the rest of winter, scheduled to reopen in May

Just Posted

Patsy Lesiuk died at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital on March 11. She became infected with COVID-19 at Kelowna General Hospital in February. Photo: Courtesy the Lesiuk family
Trail family seeks answers after losing mother to COVID-19 infection

Patsy Lesiuk contracted the novel coronavirus at Kelowna General Hospital in February

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

Lucy
Family petitions for dog park in Trail

Support has been growing for Glen Byle’s petition

The West Kootenay Regional Airport is one of many airports to receive provincial funding boost. Photo: Betsy Kline
West Kootenay Regional Airport gets $720,000 in provincial funding

Castlegar’s airport has seen drastic revenue losses since the beginning of the pandemic

SMS Italo Canadese has donated $50,000 to the ICU/HART Project at KBRH. Campaign funds will upgrade mandatory medical equipment to advance care for critically ill and injured patients. SMS Italo Canadese members Lina Horan (left) and Toni Driutti presented this generous donation to the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted
Italo Canadese sell Trail hall; make big donations to local charities

SMS Italo Canadese officially registered as a fraternal mutual benefit society on March 26, 1934

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (AP Photo/Paul White) are set to receive the highest honors conferred by UBC.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Greta Thunberg to receive honorary degrees from UBC

Recognized for their leadership in the midst of ‘two of the most significant crises we collectively have ever faced: the global pandemic and climate change,’ says UBC president

FILE – People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler Blackcomb to stay closed for the rest of winter, scheduled to reopen in May

Community is seeing a ‘more worrisome cluster of the P1 Brazil variant of concern’

Alberta’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. Alberta is the second province to bring in a law that could help people at risk of domestic violence learn about an intimate partner’s criminal record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Alberta brings in Clare’s Law to allow access to intimate partner’s violent history

The law originated in the U.K. and is named after Clare Wood, a woman who was murdered in 2009 by a partner

(Metro Creative photo)
COVID-19: Masks now mandatory for students in Grade 4 and up, B.C. confirms

This puts B.C. in line with other provinces

These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas is under review by the municipality for a Facebook post containing a sexist meme. (File photo)
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook

‘Less bitchen’ more kitchen’: North Cowichan’s Tek Manhas apologizes for post

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

Most Read