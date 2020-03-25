MP Richard Cannings is urging government to support workers affected by COVID-19, as well as the drop in oil. (File)

COVID-19: MP Cannings calls on government to support energy sector workers

MP says funding should directly support workers, not subsidies to shareholders or CEO bonuses

Amid trying times, Richard Cannings is urging the government to directly support energy sector workers.

In a release this afternoon the South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP urged the Minister of Natural Resources to work with the NDP government on a stimulus plan that would ensure programming and funding support go directly to workers, and not as subsidies to shareholders or CEO bonuses.

He’s says he’s speaking up for workers affected by both the COVID-19 pandemic and what he referenced as an “unprecedented drop in oil and gas prices.”

READ MORE: Economists predict recession coming due to COVID-19 and plunge in oil prices

Cannings described a letter, penned alongside Edmonton-Strathcona NDP NP Heather McPherson to Minister Seamus O’Regan that he says outlines a plan to secure good jobs in a diverse and sustainable economy with, “more opportunities for workers, not less.”

“In this moment of potential collapse, we need to stand with energy sector workers. These decisions will benefit all Canadians,” said Cannings on Wednesday.

Cannings is pleased the government recognizes the impacts COVID-19 is having, but said the protection of jobs and support for workers must be at the centre of any stimulus or support package.

“Subsidies and tax cuts directed to the oil and gas sector by the Alberta Government in 2019 did nothing for Alberta workers and their families,” Cannings said.

“Instead, those who benefited directly were wealthy corporations and their shareholders, most of whom are not Canadian.”

Cannings commended the government’s funding plan to employ oil patch workers in the cleanup of orphaned oil wells. He added that support for infrastructure development and grants to support research, development and technology transfer will “help to ensure a more diverse economy in Alberta and across the country.”

Cannings is also in support of the emergency legislation passed in the House of Commons this morning to free up $82 billion in order to help Canadians weather the current COVID-19 crisis.

“The NDP plan to put support directly into the hands of workers through an immediate $2,000 subsidy was embraced this morning by government,” he said.

“We are encouraged to see the government reflect and adjust their support to directly support workers. We will keep up the pressure to see this continue across future announcements.”

READ MORE: United Way launches COVID-19 response plan to support the most vulnerable

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries passengers asked to avoid all non-essential travel amid pandemic
Next story
World COVID-19 update, 5 a.m., March 25: Prince Charles tests positive, $2 trillion in U.S. aid

Just Posted

Salmo woman starts Facebook group to organize mask-makers

Hopes to ease mask shortage for Kootenay first responders and essential service workers.

Birchbank Golf Course suspends course opening

Birchbank to decide course of action, after BC Golf requests all golf courses to stay closed

Rockslide closes Columbia and Western Rail Trail near Castlegar

The section of trail, on private lands, is closed and trespassers will be reported to RCMP

Kootenay Boundary doctors urge everyone to #stayhome

“The time is now. Every day will now see a doubling of cases,” report Kootenay Boundary doctors.

Visitor restrictions at KBRH

Cities are not named wherein someone tests positive for COVID-19, unless there is a cluster

55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

B.C. now has had 659 positive cases

Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls for alternatives to live ‘celebrations and ceremonies’

World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

COVID-19: MP Cannings calls on government to support energy sector workers

MP says funding should directly support workers, not subsidies to shareholders or CEO bonuses

B.C. promises up to $500 for four months of rent support for COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

COVID-19: Latex gloves, paper towel and wipes are not flushable, local authorities warn

Improper flushing can clog and damage a community’s septic and sewer systems

COVID-19: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell Girl Guide cookies

Hospital workers, pharmacists and more offered shopping hours across B.C.

2020 B.C. Summer Games in Maple Ridge cancelled due to COVID-19

Maple Ridge to host 2024 games, instead

Most Read