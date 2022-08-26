COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kootenay Lake Hospital

It’s the second time in less than a month that COVID-19 has led to a lockdown at the hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Kootenay Lake Hospital.

Interior Health said Friday five patients on the third-floor medical unit were infected. Only essential visitors, palliative and end-of-life visits are currently permitted.

It’s the second outbreak in less than a month at Nelson’s hospital. The third floor was also placed on lockdown Aug. 19, although at the time IH said there was no outbreak.

Seventy-six per cent of people five years of age and older have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the Nelson local health area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, as of July 31.

Just 39 per cent of children ages five to 11 have received their first dose, but 80 per cent of people ages 18 and older have had two doses.

Among West Kootenay health areas, Trail leads the region with 89 per cent of people five and older having received at least one vaccine dose. That’s followed by Castlegar (83 per cent), Grand Forks (80), Nelson (79), Arrow Lakes (79), and Creston (74).

