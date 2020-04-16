Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer for B.C. (B.C. government)

COVID-19 staff case identified at Cranbrook seniors care facility

Staff member at Kootenay Street Village is self-isolating at home after being diagnosed

Interior Health has announced that a staff member at a seniors care facility in Cranbrook has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

A staff member at Kootenay Street Village (KSV) is in self-isolation at home and no residents at the facility have been affected to date, according to an information bulletin from Interior Health.

Interior Health and Golden Life Management, the facility operator, are taking steps to protect the health of staff, individuals in care and families, according to the update. A response team consisting of infection control and environmental health experts are working to assess and recommend infection control response, and communication with residents and their families is underway.

Interior Health says the risk of exposure to residents from this case is assessed to be low. Staff at KSV will only work at that facility in order to reduce risk of transmission to other senior care facilities in Cranbrook. Any staff who had significant contact with the COVID-19 case patient has been directed to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Staff and residents will be closely monitored, through testing and isolation.

Interior Health is also implementing steps at KSV such as restricting movement of staff and residents, enhancing cleaning and control measures and screening residents and staff twice a day.

Interior Health says it will continue to have a presence at the site to support the facility and take further action if required. Additionally, dedicated people are on site to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family and conduct active checks for symptoms with staff and residents.

Kootenay Street Village officially opened up this year with 30 long-term care beds that are publicly funded, while six are private, flexible care units. An additional 61 independent living units are on the way.


