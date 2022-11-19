COVID outbreak declared over at Trail hospital

After seven confirmed COVID cases, and no deaths, the COVID-19 outbreak at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) was declared over Thursday, Nov. 17.

According to the health authority’s facility outbreaks list, the breakout of COVID a KBRH was affirmed Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the medical unit on the third floor.

During the outbreak, additional infection prevention and control measures were implemented including pausing social visits. Essential visitors, palliative and end-of-life visits were permitted.

This latest outbreak at the hospital in Trail follows one that spanned from May 24 to June 6 on the third floor of the hospital. Fifteen cases were associated with that outbreak, including one death.

COVID-19Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital