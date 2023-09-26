B.C. conservation officers say four unhoused people were bitten by a coyote in downtown Prince George Sept. 26. They say aggressive coyote behaviour is likely the result of people feeding them. (Photo courtesy of B.C. Conservation Officer Service)

B.C. conservation officers say four unhoused people were bitten by a coyote in downtown Prince George Sept. 26. They say aggressive coyote behaviour is likely the result of people feeding them. (Photo courtesy of B.C. Conservation Officer Service)

Coyote attacks 4 unhoused people in downtown Prince George overnight

Injuries non-life-threatening, but 3 people in hospital

B.C. conservation officers are searching for a coyote they say attacked four unhoused people in downtown Prince George in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Sept. 26).

The Conservation Officer Service says there were no life-threatening injuries, but three of the victims were sent to hospital for medical attention. All four people were bitten in the area of Parkwood and Connaught Hill sometime between 3:45 and 4:30 a.m.

The service says it believes the attacks were the work of a single coyote. It says coyotes aren’t typically aggressive though, and this behaviour is likely the result of people feeding it, whether intentional or not.

Officers weren’t able to find the coyote Tuesday morning, but continued to patrol the downtown for it into the afternoon.

Coyote attacks have been reported elsewhere in B.C. this month, too. In Mission, nine people were bitten in the span of a week before conservation officers killed the coyote they believed was responsible. Even then, they said aggressive coyotes likely remained in the area.

In September 2021, the Vancouver Park Board temporarily closed access to Stanley Park overnight, because coyote attacks had become so frequent.

COS recommends people in Prince George leash their pets, consider keeping cats indoors and travel in groups, while officers search for the aggressive coyote. The City of Prince George says Connaught Hill Park will remain closed Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Conservation officers put down coyote following 9 Lower Mainland attacks

HomelessnessWildlife

Previous story
Decriminalization, climate change and housing top issues at UBCM conference
Next story
B .C. woman says employers need to focus on disability employment awareness

Just Posted

Image: RCMP logo
Castlegar man allegedly offers young girl ride and money in downtown Trail

Longtime Trail baseball coach Brian Pipes was honoured Thursday evening with an induction into the Babe Ruth League International Hall of Fame. L-R: Wayne Florko, Babe Ruth Senior VP Commissioner Robert Faherty, Brian Pipes, Glenn Wallace, and Deputy Mayor Bev Benson. Photo: Jim Bailey
Babe Ruth Hall of Fame holds ceremony for Trail inductee

The Trail Curling Club invites all interested curlers to get back in the hack and join or enter a team this curling season. Photo: Submitted
Calling out curlers, become part of the Trail Curling Club

PAPS seeks judicial confirmation that Nine Mile Road is a public highway so that everyone can use the road again. Photo: Submitted
Help restore public access to Nine Mile Road near Fruitvale