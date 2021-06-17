‘Crack the Case’ at the Trail library this summer

Jasmine Smith is sharing all the great things she’s experienced and learned about the City of Trail over the past 18 months – as a Trail ambassador candidate and ultimately being crowned Miss Trail 2021 – by passing her knowledge on to those coming up behind her.

Smith is the Summer Reading Club coordinator at the Trail Riverfront Centre.

She’s also prepping to “Crack the Case” and start two months of fun, learning – and investigating – for children ages 3 to 12.

“[Crack The Case] is this year’s theme, so it’s spy-based and all about mystery,” Smith explains. “We’ll be doing a lot of activities around those themes. And we’ll have science week, which is about exploring our world and history.”

Smith will also take children ages six to 12 on city-centric sessions with the museum’s summer student Clarice Tuai.

“For the ‘Investigators’ group we will be partnering with the museum, incorporating aspects of tourism and the history of Trail into our programming,” she said. “I think it’s really exciting, there are so many fun facts about Trail to share.”

Summer Reading Club runs July 5 to August 20.

Sherlock Circle runs Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for children ages three to five years.

Super Sleuths runs Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for children ages six to eight years.

Investigators runs Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for children ages six to 12.

And Detectives runs Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for children ages nine to 12.

Online registration is required to take part in Trail and District Public Library summer programs.

Enrolment is limited to 12 children per group to meet provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

All group sessions will be held outside in Jubilee Park, and only moved indoors depending upon the weather.

To sign up a child for one of the four age groups simply visit traillibrary.com and follow the prompts

Another opportunity – this one open to all ages – is a Community Treasure Hunt. The outdoor sessions’ aim is to explore the downtown area. The hunt will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on three Wednesdays – July 7, July 14, and July 21.

Teams will borrow an iPad to assist in locating set coordinates. Once there, participants will be asked to look around to solve the clue. Answers are to be recorded then unscrambled at the end. Solving the puzzle will lead to one of the community’s treasures.

Participants will not be accompanied by city staff while searching.

Enrolment is limited and online registration is required via traillibrary.com.

