Cranbrook RCMP asking for help locating stolen U-Haul

Police believe it may be parked on back roads or camped in the area

The Cranbrook RCMP detachment is asking for help from the public in locating a U-Haul that was reportedly stolen out of Edmonton and may be in the area.

The U-Haul is a white, 2013 Ford E100 van with Arizona plates AE91140.

“We suspect that the vehicle may be parked along back roads or camped in green spaces around the area,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron.

Police also say that on May 3 they responded to a “suspicious vehicle” parked in the bush near Fraggle Rock, which is located at the entrance of the Cranbrook Community Forest on Hwy 3/95.

“Officers attended and spoke with two individuals who had been camping for the night,” Forgeron said in a press release. “They advised they would be moving along. Later that afternoon, Edmonton Police Services advised that the U-Haul was stolen from their point.”

Anyone who sees the U-Haul is asked to contact the Cranbrook office at 250-489-3471.

