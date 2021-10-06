Cranbrook RCMP investigating after teens give young child candy outside school

No harmful substances found, RCMP say incident could have turned out worse

Cranbrook RCMP is investigating an incident in which a child was given candy by a group of teenagers outside of a local school.

RCMP report that a “young child” had been given candy by a group of older youth, during noon hour.

“The child had been approached by a group of teenagers who prompted the child to accept and eat the candy. Immediately afterward a school supervisor was notified and family members were called,” said RCMP.

The child was taken to the hospital and it was determined that there were no harmful substances in their system.

“We are so grateful that there was nothing harmful found in this child’s system. The incident could have turned out so much worse for that child and his family,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron.

“We need to remind our older kids that it isn’t a game to force children younger than them to do anything that could potentially harm them. Even though there were no dangerous chemicals found, the child could have had allergies or choked on the candy.”

The RCMP is still investigating and asks anyone who might have information about this incident to contact them at 250-489-3471.