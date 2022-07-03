Crash closes Highway 1 in Revelstoke, Coquihalla facing long delays

Highway 1 is closed in both directions near Three Valley Gap in Revelstoke as of 5 p.m. after a crash late Sunday afternoon.
An air ambulance has landed on Highway 1 near the Enchanted Forest.
DriveBC is reporting the closure around 3:10 p.m.
There is currently no estimated time for the road to re-open.
⛔️ #BCHwy1 is CLOSED near Taft Road West of Three Valley Gap due to a vehicle incident. Assessment is in progress. See Drive BC for updates. #Revelstoke #Sicamoushttps://t.co/K63XgB7dF4
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 3, 2022
Meanwhile, a travel advisory has been issued for southbound of Highway 5 where vehicles can expect delays of up to two hours due to congestion and heavy traffic volumes between Merritt and Hope.
#BCHwy5 SB Travel advisory to expect delays of up to 2 hours due to congestion and heavy traffic volumes between #MerritBC and #HopeBC. Allow extra travel time, or consider alternate route. #Coquihalla #LongWeekend
For more information: https://t.co/Lbu6gFkwSC pic.twitter.com/OxlcLswBLb
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 3, 2022
The Coquihalla is at a crawl with extremely long lineups before Coldwater Road to the single lane at Juliet bridge.
Long weekend traffic, coupled with bad weather in the Southern Interior has made for a long drive home for many vacationers.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.