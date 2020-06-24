(Trail Times file photo)

Crash near Trail mall sends two to hospital

The collision occurred just before 4 p.m. on Highway 3B and Devito Drive

Two people were taken to the hospital in Trail on Tuesday following a crash at the Trail mall intersection.

The 9-1-1 reporting a collision between a car and motorcycle came into Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue just before 4 p.m. on June 23, says Captain Jason Milne.

“Station 374 was called to two-vehicle MVI, car versus motorcycle,” Milne reported later in the day. “Two patients were transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. The scene was turned over the the RCMP for investigation.”

Four firefighters attended the scene, described as Highway 3B and Devito Drive in Trail.


City of Trail

Canadian pandemic fines top $13M as report says punitive approach 'ineffective'
CMHC expects uneven and uncertain recovery in country's housing market

Most Read