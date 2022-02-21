A crash between an off-duty Pemberton RCMP officer and another vehicle closed Hwy. 99 north of Whistler for multiple hours on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (HamishTelford/Twitter)

A crash between an off-duty Pemberton RCMP officer and another vehicle closed Hwy. 99 north of Whistler for multiple hours on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (HamishTelford/Twitter)

Crash with off-duty Pemberton Mountie sends 1 driver to hospital in critical condition

RCMP officer was treated at hospital for minor injuries

One person has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a crash involving an off-duty Pemberton RCMP officer driving his personal vehicle on Family Day (Feb. 21) morning.

According to a B.C. RCMP news release, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. when the off-duty officer was driving northbound along Hwy. 99 between Whistler and Pemberton. The crash was between the officer’s vehicle and a southbound vehicle with one occupant. The Mountie was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries while the other driver was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

The Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is investigating the crash and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into whether police actions were linked to the other driver’s injuries.

The road was closed for several hours for the investigation but reopened shortly after noon on Monday.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Turned off by ‘freedom convoy,’ South Asian Canadian truckers mull other career paths

Just Posted

Photo: Trail Times
Crew called to brush fire on side of Trail highway

“Who the heck is Spicoli?” I ask. “He’s off a movie,” he says and mumbles something about Ridgemont High and fast times. Photo: File
Top Shelf Stories: “Who’s Spicoli?”

In 2022, 50,000 dozen eggs will be donated to food banks across the province. Photo: Submitted
B.C. egg farmers get cracking on food bank donations

Construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is pictured near Hope, B.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The projected cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has nearly doubled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Too much government red tape, not enough Red Seal training