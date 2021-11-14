Crew attends Friday house fire in East Trail

Captain Grant Tyson says the homeowner knocked down much of the flames before the crew arrived

Photo: Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue

Six firefighters from Station 374 Trail responded to a house fire on the east side of the city Friday afternoon.

The call came into Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue just before 3 p.m.

The crew arrived on site in the 2200 block of 7th Avenue within four minutes.

Captain Grant Tyson says the quick thinking home owner was able to knock down the majority of the fire, thereby preventing considerable structure damage.

The fire was deemed under control by 3:15 p.m.

The cause remains under investigation by the fire department.

Tyson reminds property owners to check smoke detectors on a regular basis.


