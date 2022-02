The cause of the early morning fire on Monday is reported as suspicious

A crew of five firefighters from Station 374 Trail were called to the scene of a brush fire on the side of the highway early Monday morning.

Acting captain Lee DePellegrin says the call came into the department Feb. 21 just before 2 a.m. The cause of the fire is listed as suspicious.

The fire, located near the regional landfill on Highway 3B, was approximately 10 metres by 15 metres.

DePellegrin says the scene was under control by 3 a.m.

