Crew of 11 attend wildfire near Oasis Tuesday afternoon

Regional captain says fire was accidental in nature

Tuesday afternoon was a busy one for emergency responders at Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue.

Shortly after using the Jaws of Life to extricate a person from a two-person car crash in Genelle, Station 374 Trail was called to a wildland fire in the 200-block of Hillcrest Drive in Oasis.

The 9-1-1 reporting a wildfire came into the regional hall just before 3 p.m.

The first crew was on scene in four minutes, and by the time the fire was deemed under control at 4:10 p.m., 11 firefighters from the Trail station had attended.

Captain Grant Tyson says the fire was accidental in nature but was wind driven by a cottonwood bloom that blew flames across the homeowner’s property.

