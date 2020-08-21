Crews aggressively fighting Talbot Creek fire southwest of Winlaw

Six fires are burning in the Winlaw area

One of the fires in the area surrounding Winlaw has been growing at a rapid pace.

The Talbot Creek fire is out of control and has reached 160 hectares.

Some locals have been referring to the fire as the Perry Ridge fire, causing some confusion. The fire is on Perry Ridge, but the Southeast Fire Centre’s official name is the Talbot Creek fire.

As of Friday afternoon there were 60 fire crews working on the fire including repel crews working to establish helipads. There were also six helicopters and two water tender trucks assigned to the fire.

The Winlaw Fire Department has been encouraging people to stay off of the Slocan River to make room for the helicopters to access the water.

Several other small fires are also burning in the Winlaw area.

Meanwhile, the Aaron Hill fire that had been visible east of Castlegar is now under control and held at .65 hectares in size. As of Friday afternoon an eight person crew was cleaning up the fire with the assistance of one water tender truck.


Money not everything in 2019 Okanagan-Kootenay election
Six new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

