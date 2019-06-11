(Twitter photo @ChiefDerby)

Crews called to Rossland house fire

Structure fire on Tuesday afternoon

A crew of 24 firefighters responded to a house fire in Rossland on Tuesday.

The 9-1-1 of a structure fire on the 1700 block of Second Avenue came into Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue shortly after 2:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews were met with smoke exiting the eaves of the house,” reported Captain Greg Ferraby.

The team included 14 firefighters from Station 371 Rossland, eight from Station 374 Trail, and four from Station 372 Warfield.

Captain Ferraby lists the fire as “under control” at 3:54 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause is under investigation by the fire department.

