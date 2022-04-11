A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

UPDATED: Multiple occupants pulled from structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown

Large-scale fire at corner of Abbott and Water streets

Multiple occupants have been rescued from a large-scale structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood Monday (April 11) morning.

Posts on social media show smoke billowing out of a building near the intersection of Abbott and Water streets and over the city skyline around 11 a.m.

Numerous people have been pulled from the fire as of 12:18 p.m., according to tweets from Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry. She said there are 13 firefighting vehicles at the scene.

Nearby residents may be experiencing power outages as a result. More than 500 customers have lost power since 12:16 p.m., according to BC Hydro.

The Vancouver Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area and Chief Fry has recommended that nearby residents close their windows to avoid “toxic smoke.”

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireVancouver

Previous story
Trail police confirm arson, issue safety warning
Next story
B.C., Ottawa announce 57 recreation projects in province

Just Posted

Tickets for Jann Arden LIVE go on sale at The Bailey Theatre in Trail on Thursday April 14, and at the Key City theatre box office in Cranbrook. Photo: Submitted
Jann Arden hits Kootenay stages this summer

The Trail RCMP have confirmed two grass fires were intentionally set earlier this month. Photo: Trail RCMP
Trail police confirm arson, issue safety warning

The Council of Forest Industries says they are working on ways to mitigate climate change. File photo
A healthy forest helps battle climate change: forest industry reps

Photo: Hannah Busing/Unsplash
‘What does Trail CAT do, anyway?’