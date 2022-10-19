Crews called to Fruitvale trailer fire Tuesday afternoon

The scene is listed as under control by 2:30 p.m.

In all, 13 regional firefighters responded to the Caughlin Road emergency call. Photo: File

Firefighters from three stations were called to Fruitvale Tuesday afternoon after a trailer caught fire and spread flames to the brush.

Captain Greg Ferraby, from Kootenay Boundary fire rescue, says the 9-1-1 of a travel trailer and wildland fire came into the department at 1:40 p.m., Tuesday Oct. 18.

Station 374’s duty crew received a call regarding a fully involved trailer fire in the 2400-block of Caughlin Road that had spread into the bush, Ferraby notes.

“Crews arrived on scene and had the fire knocked down quickly, (though) it took some time to fully extinguish fire remnants and wet down the bushes that were involved.”

Ferraby lists the scene as under control by 2:30 p.m.

In all seven firefighters from Station 374 responded alongside one firefighter from Montrose and five firefighters from Station 376 Fruitvale.

