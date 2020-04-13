Crews called out to Rossland house fire, Monday

Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue reports the chimney caught fire and spread to the attic

Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the Big Sheep Creek area of Rossland on Monday morning.

The 9-1-1 came into Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue at 9:44 a.m, according to a report issued by Captain Ryan Smyth.

The team arrived on scene shortly after 10:30 a.m., and had the incident under control within a half hour.

“Crews responded to a report of a chimney fire,” Smyth said. “The fire spread to the attic. The crew was able to contain the fire to the attic space,” he reported.

“(There were) no injuries to the occupants or fire personnel.”

Nine members from Station 374 Trail were joined by eight firefighters from the Rossland fire hall.

fireKootenay Boundary Regional District