Crews called to Montrose house fire, Friday

A Montrose home was heavily damaged by fire on Friday

A crew of 16 firefighters were called to 10th Avenue in Montrose on Friday to attend to a house fire.

The 911 report of a structure fire came into the regional hall on Dec. 17 just before 1 p.m. Firefighters were on scene in approximately 10 minutes.

”Crews arrived on scene to smoke showing from the house,” the fire department said. “The fire was quickly contained and the house was ventilated and checked with thermal imaging cameras.”

The structure and contents within were heavily damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was deemed “under control” just before 3:30 p.m., though its cause remains under investigation by the regional fire department.

In all, a 10-person crew from Station 374 Trail attended alongside three firefighters from Station 375 Montrose, and three firefighters from Station 376 Fruitvale.

