Crews called to Montrose house fire Thursday morning

Best possible outcome prompts reminder from Kootenay Boundary captain - early detection saves lives

Kootenay Boundary firefighters were called to a house fire in Montrose Thursday morning. Photo: Shutterstock

Kootenay Boundary fire rescue has issued a news release explaining the sirens resounding through town towards Beaver Valley on Thursday morning.

The department was called to a structure fire on 8th Avenue in Montrose just before 10 .m.

Upon arrival the home owner had extinguished the flames with a fire extinguisher.

“A reminder that early detection with smoke detectors saves lives,” Captain Grant Tyson said.

Fire extinguisher tips from Canada.ca:

Purchase a fire extinguisher for your home and keep it handy in the event of a small fire. Make sure you know what to look for when buying a fire extinguisher for your home.

Always check for certification marks, such as ULC.

Fire extinguishers indicate the type of fire that they are designed to extinguish with a letter and the size of fire that they can extinguish with a number. The higher the number rating on the fire extinguisher, the more fire it puts out.

It is important to make sure you can comfortably hold and operate the fire extinguisher you buy.

To use the fire extinguisher, remember the order of operations: P.A.S.S.

• Pull – the pin

• Aim – at the base of the fire

• Squeeze – the trigger

• Sweep – back and forth at the base of the fire vigorously.

If you have a rechargeable fire extinguisher, have it serviced and inspected according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and recharge it after each use.

Install your fire extinguisher near an escape route and away from potential fire hazards.

Smoke alarms tip from Canada.ca:

Smoke alarms save lives. You can reduce your family’s risk of fire-related injury or death by installing the right number of smoke alarms in the right places in your home, and by keeping them in good working order.

According to the manufacturer’s instructions, you should:

• check,

• test, and

• clean them.

If you need help or advice with your smoke alarms, contact your local fire department for assistance.

Other important actions:

Install smoke alarms in each bedroom, in the hallway outside the bedrooms and on each level of your home, including the basement in line with the appropriate Provincial or Territorial and Federal Fire and Building Codes.

Read and follow every step of the manufacturer’s directions when you install your smoke alarms.

Test your smoke alarms every month to make sure that they are working properly.

Follow the manufacturer’s directions for cleaning your smoke alarms.

Change the batteries as often as recommended by the manufacturer.

Replace any smoke alarm that is more than ten years old.

Investigate any false alarms, and have an escape plan in case of a real fire.

Certification marks

When buying smoke alarms at retail stores or through online websites, it is important to look for products that meet Canadian safety standards.

Smoke alarms with a Canadian certification mark have been tested by laboratory professionals. The mark indicates that the product meets all applicable safety standards set out in Canadian regulations.

Certification marks must be found on: the smoke alarm, and the product packaging.



