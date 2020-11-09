Crews called to West Trail house fire

Station 374 Trail and Station 372 Warfield attended the scene on Sunday afternoon

Sixteen regional firefighters were called to a house fire in West Trail on Sunday afternoon.

The 9-1-1 of a structure fire came into the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue just after 1 p.m.

Crews were at the scene located in the 1100 block of Milligan Avenue within minutes.

The fire is listed as under control by 1:30 p.m.

Cpt. Greg Ferraby says the fire was found not to be suspicious in nature.

In all, a team of 12 firefighters from Trail attended, with the aid of four firefighters from Station 372 Warfield.



