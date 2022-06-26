Crews knock down Fruitvale house fire Saturday afternoon

12 firefighters from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue attended

Photo: Trail Times file

Three regional stations responded to a house fire in Fruitvale the afternoon of Saturday, June 25.

The 911 about a residential structure fire came into Kootenay Boundary fire rescue minutes after 1:30 p.m.

Within 14 minutes teams from Station 374 Trail, Station 375 Montrose, and Station 376 Fruitvale were on scene, located in the 1400-block of Highway 3B, Fruitvale.

“Crews responded to a report of smoke in a residence,” Acting Captain Jason Langman reports. “On arrival crews had a room and contents fire.”

Flames were knocked down and contained to the room of origin, Langman adds.

“There were no injuries to any residents or firefighters.”

Cause is under investigation by regional fire rescue.

