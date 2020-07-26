Crews quell wildfire near Montrose on Saturday

24 regional firefighters attended the wildland fire

Regional fire rescue responded to a brush fire near Montrose on Saturday. (Submitted photo)

Smoke emanating from the Beaver Valley was visible from Highway 3B on Saturday afternoon.

For those curious about the source, regional Captain Jason Milne has confirmed there was a wildland fire that was first reported at 11:30 a.m. on July 25.

He describes the location as the mountain side between Beaver Creek Park Road and Highway 22A, between Beaver Creek and Montrose.

Milne says 24 regional firefighters attended and had the incident under control by 2:30 p.m.

“The fire was approximately 300 feet by 100 feet,” he explained. “The cause of the fire appears to be power-related. FortisBC remained on scene to investigate the cause and make any necessary repairs.”


