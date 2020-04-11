(File photo)

Crews respond to Fruitvale brush fire

Caughlin Road was the scene of a brush fire Saturday afternoon

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue was called to Caughlin Road in Fruitvale Saturday afternoon to put out a sizable brush fire.

The 9-1-1 was received at the Rossland Avenue hall just after 2 p.m.

A three-man crew from Station 374 Trail was joined by two firefighters from Montrose and eight from Station 376 Fruitvale.

Captain Jason Milne says the brush fire burned an area measuring approximately a half acre.

“The fire was quickly extinguished by responding crews,” he said.

The incident was under control by 3:05 p.m.

While the cause has not been confirmed, the brush fire comes just days before the province starts enacting most open burning activities throughout British Columbia to lessen the likelihood of human-caused wildfires, though campfires are still permitted.

The province says open burning prohibitions will reduce demands on firefighting resources and help protect the health and safety of the public, as well as BC Wildfire Service staff.

They will also help reduce the impact of wildfire smoke on air quality and public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A strategic deployment of wildfire management resources is critical this fire season, so it is especially important to reduce the number of unnecessary, human-caused wildfires,” the release reads.

“It is vital BC Wildfire Service staff remain healthy to respond to wildfires throughout the 2020 season and ensure the BC Wildfire Service’s response capability is not affected.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, larger open burns pose an unnecessary risk and could detract from wildfire detection and response capabilities.

The open burning prohibitions coming into effect on April 16 should decrease the number of false alarms, where firefighters respond to a report of smoke, only to find the smoke is coming from a controlled burn and not from a wildfire.

These open burning prohibitions also support the BC Centre for Disease Control’s recommendation to help reduce excess air pollution in airsheds throughout the province.

Kootenay Boundary Regional DistrictWildfire season

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital

Just Posted

Crews respond to Fruitvale brush fire

Caughlin Road was the scene of a brush fire Saturday afternoon

SD 20 seeks feedback on draft budget for 2020-2021 school year

People have until April 14 to complete survey about budget online

A new relationship to wildlife is needed for nature and people

Opinion: Dan Kraus is senior conservation biologist with the Nature Conservancy of Canada

One dead in Balfour house fire

Police are investigating, calling the fire ‘suspicious’

West Kootenay colder than usual for March

Just 65% of its average precipitation during the month

B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital

B.C. has 482 active confirmed cases as of Saturday

COVID-19: B.C. ER nurse self-isolates in travel trailer, apart from family

Marcia Kent says situation is difficult but worth it to keep twin boys safe

BC Nurses’ Union donates $10,000 to Food Banks BC during COVID-19 crisis

Support comes as pandemic brings increased need for food banks, cutbacks in charitable donations

Despite long-weekend travellers, B.C. has no plans to implement restrictions

Dr. Bonnie Henry continues urging non-essential travellers to stay home

Alberta to send protective equipment, ventilators to B.C., Quebec, Ontario

Health Minister says Alberta has an abundance of equipment to deal with COVID-19

B.C. custody case highlights uncharted territory for split parents amid COVID-19

She’s a nurse, he operates a demolition company and both just want to keep their young son safe

Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the money will begin to flow within two to five weeks

Weddings cancelled, postponed and altered due to COVID-19

Many Vancouver Islanders are holding off on ‘I do’s’ until after the pandemic has passed

‘All avoidable’: Man suffers back injury at closed Big White ski hill near Kelowna

Accident was “all avoidable” says Big White executive

Most Read