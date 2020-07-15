Criminal charges laid against Trail man arrested in Castlegar

Clayton Clarke was released from custody on Wednesday.

Clayton Clarke, a 30-year old Trail man, has been charged criminally following his arrest on Tuesday related to an assault investigation in the Castlegar area.

On July 14, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Castlegar RCMP responded to a report of an assault that had just occurred.

The male suspect fled on foot prior to police arrival.

Front line RCMP officers conducted patrols in the immediate vicinity which led to the eventual arrest of Clarke, the suspect.

Following his arrest, police seized suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with a stolen British Columbia licence plate and what police believed to be a lock-picking set.

RCMP Victim Services and other community support agencies continue to provide ongoing assistance to the victim, who did not require any medical attention at the scene as a result of the alleged assault.

The BC Prosecution Service has approved criminal charges.

Clarke has since been formally charged with assault, failure to comply with a probation order, possession of stolen property under $5,000, and possession of break-in instruments.

He has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The police investigation is ongoing and could result in further charges being laid.

Clarke was released on bail by the courts on July 15.

He is expected to make his next court appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Aug. 13.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250.365.7721.

RCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as virus ‘silently circulates’ in broader community

Just Posted

Criminal charges laid against Trail man arrested in Castlegar

Clayton Clarke was released from custody on Wednesday.

As Columbia River Treaty negotiators get serious, Basin residents must speak up

Message from the Upper Columbia Basin Environmental Collaborative

Teck Trail donates to COVID-19 relief

Money will go to the COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Updated: Trailer stolen near Rossland recovered, motorbike still missing

A black Nissan Pathfinder was reported to be seen hitching up the trailer on July 10 at 6:45 p.m.

Elderly Trail man detained for vehicle ‘mischief’

Police called to report of mischief to vehicle parked in West Trail

21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as virus ‘silently circulates’ in broader community

Health officials urge British Columbians to enjoy summer safely as surge continues

Tough time for tree fruits as some B.C. farm products soar

Province reports record 2019 sales, largely due to cannabis

‘Let’s all do a self-check’: Okanagan mayor reacts to racist vandalism targeting local family

Home of Indo-Canadian family in Summerland was targeted on evening of July 13

Province agrees to multimillion-dollar payout for alleged victims of Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of misappropriating funds of children — often Indigenous — in his care

B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Sidoo was sentenced for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

Thousands of dollars in stolen rice found in B.C. warehouse

Police raid seizes $75,000 in ‘commercial scale’ theft case

COVID-19 gives B.C. First Nation rare chance to examine tourism’s impact on grizzly bears

With 40 infrared cameras deployed in Kitasoo-Xai’Xais territory, research will help develop tourism plan with least impact on bears

NDP wants Lower Mainland MLA removed from BC Liberal caucus for alleged homophobia

BC Liberal leader, some MLAs apologize for Christian magazine ads but Laurie Throness doubles down

Most Read