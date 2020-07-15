Criminal charges laid against Trail man arrested in Castlegar

Clayton Clarke was released from custody on Wednesday.

Clayton Clarke, a 30-year old Trail man, has been charged criminally following his arrest on Tuesday related to an assault investigation in the Castlegar area.

On July 14, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Castlegar RCMP responded to a report of an assault that had just occurred.

The male suspect fled on foot prior to police arrival.

Front line RCMP officers conducted patrols in the immediate vicinity which led to the eventual arrest of Clarke, the suspect.

Following his arrest, police seized suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with a stolen British Columbia licence plate and what police believed to be a lock-picking set.

RCMP Victim Services and other community support agencies continue to provide ongoing assistance to the victim, who did not require any medical attention at the scene as a result of the alleged assault.

The BC Prosecution Service has approved criminal charges.

Clarke has since been formally charged with assault, failure to comply with a probation order, possession of stolen property under $5,000, and possession of break-in instruments.

He has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The police investigation is ongoing and could result in further charges being laid.

Clarke was released on bail by the courts on July 15.

He is expected to make his next court appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Aug. 13.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250.365.7721.

RCMP Briefs