Crisis Line seeks volunteers from Trail area

Applications available online or at the Trail FAIR office

If you have a desire to make a difference in someone’s life, then the Crisis Line could be a fitting place to volunteer.

“The Crisis Line reaches out to the community regularly inviting people who have the compassion, empathy, and the desire to assist someone when they seek support, to become volunteers,” says Sheila Dudek, Crisis Line Program and Volunteer Coordinator for the Lower Columbia region.

“Call volumes are increasing, therefore; so is the need for additional Crisis Line operators.”

Training sessions are coming up in Trail next weekend, with the first three-days running Oct. 4 to Oct. 6.

There is a combined 40 hours of training required, with subsequent dates to be arranged after the initial three days are completed.

The time commitment for volunteering is only 16 hours per month, or four hours a week.

“The training and volunteer experience is invaluable,” said Dudek.

“It is excellent for college students, retirees and anyone who wants to help others. The Crisis Line exists because of volunteers and every time a person answers a call, they are making a difference in someone’s life.”

Applications are available on line at www.trailfair.ca, or in-person at the Trail FAIR Society office, located at 2079 Columbia Ave.

An interview will be arranged after the application is received. All trainees must be out of crisis for one year.

The Crisis Line is an essential phone-in service that offers information, resources, emotional and mental health support, as well as intervention when needed.

It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Interior Crisis Line Network has five locations. This ensures that the people of the Interior Health regions receive support from Crisis Line workers who understand the unique challenges and strengths of the area.

If you are in crisis please call the West Kootenay Boundary Region Crisis Line at 1.888.353.2273 or the B.C. Crisis Line at 1.800.SUICIDE (1.800.784.2433).

