Crown declines to lay charges in Castlegar spree

RCMP were called to eight incidents regarding the same person in a six hour time frame.

A report from Castlegar’s RCMP crime reduction unit to city council shows that a local prolific offender was back to causing trouble just days after being released from custody.

The man was released from provincial custody in late October after being arrested, charged and convicted of several crimes that occurred in Castlegar in June and July of 2019.

According to the RCMP report, they were called to eight files in relation to the same man over six hours on Oct. 29. The incidents included reports of the man pushing his way into a woman’s home and trying to break into a home in the 1100 block of 7th Avenue.

A crime reduction unit member spent two days detailing the occurrences and linking them all to the man who was then arrested.

Local RCMP sent a report to Crown counsel seeking charges and also, “To ensure public safety, the Castlegar RCMP requested curfew conditions so Castlegar members could monitor him.”

However, Crown reviewed the package and declined to approve charges.

The report states the matter is still under investigation and RCMP hope charges will be forthcoming.

The man was released with no curfew conditions.

