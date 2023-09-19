Culture Days event goes Saturday at Trail market

Photos: Erin Shuttleworth Photos: Erin Shuttleworth Artist Erin Shuttleworth is programming manager at the VISAC in downtown Trail. As the local ambassador for BC Culture Days, she is inviting the community to drop by her booth at the Trail farmers market on Saturday, and take part in a collaborative comic jam. Photo: Submitted

What’s better than a weekend farmers’ market on the Trail Esplanade overlooking the Columbia River?

How about a market that also offers, as part of BC Culture Days, free mini-workshops hosted by local artists and organizations? Market-goers will be invited to take part in a collaborative comic jam this coming Saturday.

Described as a free-flowing way to make comics in a group setting, the comic jam involves giving participants a panel to illustrate and add to the evolving narrative.

The interactive opportunity will be hosted by the VISAC’s Erin Shuttleworth, local culture days ambassador, during Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmer’s Market Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shuttleworth is an internationally recognized visual storyteller with a passion for comics and illustration. She creates work with a focus on vulnerability, humour, and experimentation.

Her credentials include a BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts) in Studio Arts with a minor in Film Studies from the University of Victoria. She is currently pursuing an MA (Master of Arts) in illustration through Falmouth University, with a projected graduation date of May 2024.

Her aspirations are to make art more accessible and barrier-free by helping to demystify creative pursuits and the art world as a whole.

Guided by the theme of AIR (access, inclusion, and resilience), each BC Culture Days event in the A/I/R Ambassador Series is created under the creed that creativity, artistic exploration, and collaborative artmaking are for everyone.

BC Culture Days is a national celebration of arts and culture that takes place over three weeks every fall. Millions of people are invited to attend thousands of free participatory events, presentations, activities, workshops, and more that showcase, share, and explore the artistic and cultural personality of every participating community.

Programs invite the public to get hands-on and behind-the-scenes to highlight the importance of sharing and connecting through arts and culture.

BC Culture Days 2023 starts Friday and runs until Oct. 15.

For more info, visit CultureDays.ca/bc.

