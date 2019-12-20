Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of threatening Okanagan sex worker with firearm

Crown seeks two years in jail and 36 months probation for Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, has been found guilty for one count of making threats with a firearm.

Justice Alison Beames found the Falkland man guilty of disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence, use of a firearm during an indictable offence and possession of methamphetamine.

Sagmoen was found not guilty of uttering threats and intentionally discharging a firearm.

The Crown is pushing for two years in jail and 36 months probation for Sagmoen.

His sentencing is expected later today.

She delivered her decision Friday, Dec. 20, in B.C. Supreme Court in Vernon following a lengthy trial.

The man accused of threatening a sex worker with a shotgun in August 2017, who has been in custody since then, had one charge of uttering threats acquitted on Wednesday.

READ MORE: WATCH: Protesters stand steadfast throughout Sagmoen trial

Justice Beames acquitted the charge of uttering threats Dec. 18, following the complainant’s testimony yesterday.

The complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was unable to recall having heard her assailant say anything.

The Crown and defence both agreed the charge should be dropped.

The complainant recounted the night in August, on Tuesday, when she was allegedly threatened with a firearm by a man on Salmon River Road — after she’d received a text responding to her ad on an online escort service, asking for a “playdate.”

The complainant agreed to meet up that night.

When the complainant arrived at Salmon River Road, she received another text. The person she was scheduled to meet said he mistakenly gave her his old address, and he now resided further up the road. She drove to the new location, following the person’s texted instructions.

The complainant said she stopped in front of a bridge on a driveway, which was blocked by a closed gate. She got out of her car and heard a rustling in the bushes before a man emerged holding a gun.

The woman had to race to her vehicle but the man was in tow, she said he came to the driver’s side of the vehicle and pointed the weapon through the open window. She reportedly pushed the gun away with her hand and escaped the vehicle and ran, barefoot, and hid near a neighbouring property until daybreak. She said she had lost her sandals during the incident.

“I was afraid he was going to shoot me,” she said yesterday. “I’m forever grateful that I’m not dead.”

In October 2017, the Sagmoen family property became the subject of an extensive search. The remains of Traci Genereaux were found on the Salmon River Road property, but no charges have been laid in connection to her death.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MLA Adam Olsen named interim BC Green Party leader
Next story
UPDATE: One person dead as winter storm wreaks havoc on southern B.C. highways

Just Posted

Big hearts in the Kootenays brighten Christmas for solo seniors

To read more about Adopt a Senior Trail/Castlegar, visit the group’s Facebook page

Update: Woman in her late 30’s killed in crash on West Kootenay highway

Three-vehicle crash claimed one life Thursday afternoon

Trail RCMP report car accidents, fist fights, and more

Reports of 2 separate car crashes came into the Trail RCMP simultaneously the morning of Dec. 13

Ever heard of X-Ray Lake or Xenia Lake?

Place Names: Oddball names of West Kootenay/Boundary

Letter: Questionable claims behind Warfield’s ‘clean energy’ plan

Letter to the Editor from Thorpe Watson

Fashion Fridays: New Year’s Eve outfits under $200

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

UPDATE: One person dead as winter storm wreaks havoc on southern B.C. highways

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

MLA Adam Olsen named interim BC Green Party leader

Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Island, says election for new leader to begin in January

B.C. bear feeding crackdown finds hundreds of human offenders

Garbage cans, fruit trees, pet food can be fatal attractions

Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of threatening Okanagan sex worker with firearm

Crown seeks two years in jail and 36 months probation for Sagmoen

Bylaw shuts down ‘Santa’s Village’ made by B.C. man for kids with autism

City cites wrong zoning and other problems, operator says proceeds went to autism school

B.C. doctor warns of inhaling non-medical nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, in recent case

A Richmond doctor says a 20-year-old woman came into his care suffering visual, auditory hallucinations

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Jasper National Park

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Most Read